No8 Wire Week Celebrates Resilience And Communities With A Series Of Events

No8 Wire Week 2020 is packed full of events to encourage community resilience, DIY resourcefulness and environmental responsibility through fun, hands-on activities and workshops.

Running between 27 June to 29 July, the 2020 series includes a diverse range of practical workshops and community-led events in Kāpiti including: kai and kōrero; plastic free, regenerative agriculture and digital workshops; a repair cafe; crafts and much more.

Conversations on climate change and emergency management will also provide a forum for the community to come together to build a collective understanding of some of the challenges we face and listen to a diverse range of perspectives.

Connected Communities Manager Tania Parata says that the 2020 programme celebrates resilience and communities, both of which have become incredibly valued and important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Winter is a great time of year for learning and sharing. No8 Wire Week will have something for everyone. There are so many ways we can be more resilient and resourceful, help the environment and connect with other people,” Ms Parata says. “This month long programme is a celebration of that, and we hope Kāpiti residents make the most of the diverse events.”

The programme can be found at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/on-to-it/no8-wire-week/. Copies of the programme will also be available at our district libraries and Council Service Centres.

