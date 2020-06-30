Nominations For 2020 Citizens Awards Open Tomorrow

The annual Stratford District Council citizen and youth citizen award nominations open Wednesday 1 July 2020. Nominations need to be in by 4.30pm on 31 July 2020.

The awards seek nominations of individuals who reside in the Stratford district and have shown leadership, inspiration, or dedication to a cause, contributing to the Stratford community. The youth citizen award aims recognise our young people, between the ages of 12 and 24 years.

Mayor Neil Volzke says, “Over a 29 year period, 109 people have been presented with a citizen award for their outstanding contribution to our community. We would like to hear about the many others in our community who deserve this recognition.”

“I encourage community members to nominate and support individuals from within their organisations who they feel should be considered for an award this year,” says Mayor Volzke.

An Outstanding Citizen Award was introduced in 2018 to recognise a person who has made an extra special contribution to the community, and is presented at the discretion of the selection panel. This has been awarded twice since its inception.

Nomination forms for both the 2020 Citizens Awards and Youth Citizens Awards are available from Council's website, www.stratford.govt.nz, Service Centre, or Stratford Library.

Nominations close Friday 31 July 2020. A presentation evening will be held on Tuesday 29 September 2020.

The 2019 recipients were:

Judy Drummond, Diann Jeffares, Raewyn McDonald and John More. Margaret Vickers received an Outstanding Citizen Award.

