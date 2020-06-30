A Lower Price For Metrocards
The price of a Metrocard will be $5, down from $10, from Wednesday 1 July.
Until 1 July, you can still pick up a free Metrocard (while stocks last). Transport Portfolio Lead Councillor Phil Clearwater said that as part of the COVID-19 response, Metrocards have been free for the month of June, to help encourage continued contactless payments.
“We are happy to have confirmed funding through our 2020/21 Annual Plan process to be able to bring the price of a Metrocard down permanently to $5, after the free offer comes to an end,” said Councillor Clearwater.
“Paying with a Metrocard gets you access to cheaper fares – at least 25% lower than cash fares – along with other benefits.
“Lowering the cost of Metrocards will in turn help make cheaper public transport accessible to more of our community.”
Benefits of using a Metrocard
- Fares are at least 25% less with a Metrocard.
- Capped daily and weekly fares.
- Once your card has been registered, your credit amount is secure if your card is subsequently lost or stolen. Register your card online.
- Online management of your card, including top-ups via credit/debit card, or a new account-to-account option for those who don’t have or don’t want to use a credit card.
If you’re in Timaru
- Metrocards and the MyWay by Metro app provide access to cheaper fares.
- On the Timaru Link, fares are at least 25% less with a Metrocard.
- Payments on MyWay by Metro are via the app or by Metrocard only – no cash is carried on the vehicles.
How to get a Metrocard
Metrocards are available at the Metroinfo counter at the Christchurch Bus Interchange, our 19 participating agencies across Greater Christchurch, the Timaru Information Centre, and now, you can order a Metrocard online.