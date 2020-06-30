A Lower Price For Metrocards

The price of a Metrocard will be $5, down from $10, from Wednesday 1 July.

Until 1 July, you can still pick up a free Metrocard (while stocks last). Transport Portfolio Lead Councillor Phil Clearwater said that as part of the COVID-19 response, Metrocards have been free for the month of June, to help encourage continued contactless payments.

“We are happy to have confirmed funding through our 2020/21 Annual Plan process to be able to bring the price of a Metrocard down permanently to $5, after the free offer comes to an end,” said Councillor Clearwater.

“Paying with a Metrocard gets you access to cheaper fares – at least 25% lower than cash fares – along with other benefits.

“Lowering the cost of Metrocards will in turn help make cheaper public transport accessible to more of our community.”

Benefits of using a Metrocard

Fares are at least 25% less with a Metrocard.

Capped daily and weekly fares.

Once your card has been registered, your credit amount is secure if your card is subsequently lost or stolen. Register your card online.

Online management of your card, including top-ups via credit/debit card, or a new account-to-account option for those who don’t have or don’t want to use a credit card.

If you’re in Timaru

Metrocards and the MyWay by Metro app provide access to cheaper fares.

On the Timaru Link, fares are at least 25% less with a Metrocard.

Payments on MyWay by Metro are via the app or by Metrocard only – no cash is carried on the vehicles.

How to get a Metrocard

Metrocards are available at the Metroinfo counter at the Christchurch Bus Interchange, our 19 participating agencies across Greater Christchurch, the Timaru Information Centre, and now, you can order a Metrocard online.

