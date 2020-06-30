InterCity Announces Restart Of Gisborne – Napier Services

Long distance bus operator InterCity is reconnecting Gisborne and Napier, with services resuming from 1 July.

Selected services between Napier and Wellington will operate daily from 1 July, as well as additional services operating four days a week.

The additional services will connect with InterCity’s new services between Gisborne and Napier, allowing connections between Gisborne and Wellington.

CEO John Thorburn says the company is excited to resume its services in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions.

“We know our services provide a vital link for so many Kiwis, so it’s great to be back operating and reconnecting these communities,” he says.

InterCity will review services between Napier and Gisborne in early August to determine whether more availability can be opened up.

Services were suspended following the nationwide lockdown under Alert Level 4, and limited services between Napier and Wellington resumed on 28 May.

InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services over the coming weeks.

Bookings can be made at intercity.co.nz

Service # From To Departs Arrives Frequency Start Date IC6961 Napier Wellington 09:30 15:45 Daily 01 July 2020 IC6962 Wellington Napier 10:00 16:15 Daily 01 July 2020 IC6364 Wellington Napier 07:30 13:30 Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun 01 July – 16 August IC6367 Napier Wellington 13:50 19:45 Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun 01 July – 16 August IC6965 Gisborne Napier 09:30 13:00 Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun 01 July – 16 August IC6966 Napier Gisborne 13:45 17:15 Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun 01 July – 16 August

