InterCity Announces Restart Of Gisborne – Napier Services
Long distance bus operator InterCity is reconnecting Gisborne and Napier, with services resuming from 1 July.
Selected services between Napier and Wellington will operate daily from 1 July, as well as additional services operating four days a week.
The additional services will connect with InterCity’s new services between Gisborne and Napier, allowing connections between Gisborne and Wellington.
CEO John Thorburn says the company is excited to resume its services in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions.
“We know our services provide a vital link for so many Kiwis, so it’s great to be back operating and reconnecting these communities,” he says.
InterCity will review services between Napier and Gisborne in early August to determine whether more availability can be opened up.
Services were suspended following the nationwide lockdown under Alert Level 4, and limited services between Napier and Wellington resumed on 28 May.
InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services over the coming weeks.
Bookings can be made at intercity.co.nz
|Service #
|From
|To
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|Start Date
|IC6961
|Napier
|Wellington
|09:30
|15:45
|Daily
|01 July 2020
|IC6962
|Wellington
|Napier
|10:00
|16:15
|Daily
|01 July 2020
|IC6364
|Wellington
|Napier
|07:30
|13:30
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
|IC6367
|Napier
|Wellington
|13:50
|19:45
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
|IC6965
|Gisborne
|Napier
|09:30
|13:00
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August
|IC6966
|Napier
|Gisborne
|13:45
|17:15
|Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|01 July – 16 August