Mayoral Statement On “Calling In” Of Auckland’s Water Consent
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the announcement by the
Environment Minister to fast track Auckland’s resource
consent for the water take in the Waikato.
“I
welcome the fact that the minister recognises that this is
an issue of national significance and therefore is fast
tracking our resource consent by referring it to a Board of
Inquiry,” said Mayor Goff.
“We have argued
strongly that the current system is broken and Auckland
needs to be able to present its case without further
delay.
“Auckland has been waiting over seven years
and are still 106th in the queue to have our case
heard.
“We also welcome the support from the
National Party and New Zealand First for supporting the
inclusion of this consent into the Fast Track COVID
Bill.
“We will continue to work in good faith with
the Waikato River Authority, the Waikato Regional Council
and Waikato Tainui to deal with the potential crisis
Auckland may face over this summer and find longer-term
solutions.
“In the meantime, council and Watercare
will work to explore every solution to increase Auckland
supply and better conserve water to avoid Auckland facing a
severe water
shortage.”
