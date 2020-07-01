Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt Confirms Special Treatment For Meridian, While Meridian Abuses Market, And Consumers Pay $80 Mn

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 7:16 am
Press Release: Waiau Rivercare Group Inc

Meridian Energy Ltd deliberately spilled water from Lake Manapouri and its smaller hydro-lakes to drive up electricity prices, costing consumers an additional $80 million, and requiring increased fossil fuel use, the Electricity Authority has found. Meanwhile, Minister Parker remains committed to exempting Meridian’s Manapouri Power Scheme from new Government freshwater policy, saying that the exception is about “meeting New Zealand’s climate change obligations”.

Electric Kiwi Chief Executive Luke Blincoe says that Meridian’s behaviour resulted in an additional 6,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, “So any claims around putting the environment first are absolute nonsense." Blincoe said.

When concerns about the environmental impacts of the Manapōuri Power Scheme were raised by Waiau residents, with Climate Change Minister James Shaw in October 2018, Shaw responded, “Your problem is that the Government likes Meridian’s dividend”.

The Government owns 51% of Meridian Energy Ltd. In 2019 Meridian paid $140 million in dividend to the Crown.

Paul Marshall, Co-Chair of the Waiau Rivercare Group, which advocates for the Waiau River, 95% of which is diverted to power the Manapouri Power Scheme, is concerned.

“If this is how Meridian behaves with current regulations in place, just imagine how they’ll act once Minister Parker exempts them from the Freshwater Policy Statement,” Marshall said.

“The exception has been dressed up as being about protecting sources of renewable energy – preventing “the lights going out!” – according to Martin Workman from Ministry for the Environment. But as Minister Shaw said, it’s actually all about the cash.

51% of $80M super profit, will go as dividend to the Government. Its money ordinary electricity consumers should never have had to pay. It shows we cannot trust Meridian to play by the rules. Their behaviour is unethical – they’ve blown their social license to operate.”

Nessa Legg, Chair of the Waiau River Liaison Committee, an Advisory Committee to Environment Southland, highlighted the downstream impacts of Meridian’s behaviour.

“Meridian’s management of the Manapōuri Power Scheme significantly contributed to extensive damage from flooding and erosion in the lower Waiau last year. So far, the repair cost is close to $600,000.”

The WRG is also concerned that during this November and December last year, that Meridian may have been non-compliant with the Operating Guidelines designed to protect Lakes Te Anau and Manapouri.

Marshall said, “Environment Southland need to investigate Meridian’s resource consent compliance and consider prosecuting Meridian under the RMA.”

The Waiau Rivercare Group has been lobbying against the Government’s exception for Meridian’s Manapouri Power Scheme from the Freshwater Policy Statement. The Group is running a petition to Parliament to remove the exception. The petition closes on 8 July 2020 and can be found here.

“The Waiau River is at heart of our community. It has suffered abuse at the hands of successive owners of the Manapōuri Power Scheme for 50 years. The Scheme diverts 95% of the Waiau’s waters through the power station and discharges to Doubtful Sound. That has had catastrophic environmental impacts on the lower Waiau, Te Wae Wae Bay and Doubtful Sound. Parker’s exception for big hydro removes the last statutory protection our River has left. The exception must be removed from the Freshwater Policy Statement. Help us restore the mana of our Awa.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waiau Rivercare Group Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Opaque Workings Of The Royal Commission Into The Mosque Shootings

As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>

 

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 