Vandals Cause Over $18,000 Worth Of Damage In 12 Months
Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Ratepayers have footed bills totalling over $18,000 to
repair 42 acts of vandalism to public buildings over the
last 12 months.
Libraries, public toilets and
community halls across the district have been the targets of
vandals who have broken windows and doors, covered buildings
in graffiti, deliberately blocked toilets and even stolen
urinal cisterns.
“Vandalism like we’ve seen over
the last year is not only completely senseless and a waste
time and resource to repair, it’s an unnecessary cost for
us all to bear,” says Place and Space Group Manager James
Jefferson.
“I know our community values our shared
spaces and amenities and will be as disappointed as we are
to learn how much vandalism has cost ratepayers this
year.
“I want to ask everyone to be vigilant and if
you see any suspicious behaviour around public buildings or
the facilities in our parks and reserves, please contact the
Police
immediately.”
