Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Launches G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week 2020

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful


Keep New Zealand Beautiful is once again asking Kiwis to ‘Do The Right Thing’ and come together to make a collective difference by registering for this year’s G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week on September 7-13.

G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week is a community pride initiative run annually by Keep New Zealand Beautiful which inspires New Zealanders to actively participate in cleaning up their little part of Aotearoa.

Last year over 52,000 volunteers collaboratively collected over 507,400 kg of rubbish during the weeklong event.

The importance of G.J. Garner Homes Clean Up Week was highlighted by the results of Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s National Litter Audit 2019 which was developed in association with Statistics New Zealand and the Ministry for the Environment. This Tier 1 Survey was the most comprehensive litter audit of its kind ever carried out in New Zealand and compiled data through the physical inspection and visual counting of litter in a number of specific, fixed sites. The data collected on the quantities, types, locations, and brands of litter deposited across the country show that New Zealand has a very real litter problem, with cigarette butts being identified as the most frequently littered item nationally (39 butts recorded per 1,000m²) and disposable nappies representing the largest contribution to the estimated national litter volumes (1.50 ltr of volume per 1,000 m²).

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson says, “As one of the biggest events in our calendar each year, G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week is an initiative that presents a great opportunity for education and litter awareness to reach every corner of New Zealand. Our recent behaviour change campaign ‘Every litter bit counts’ embodies the spirit of this important community event, by reinforcing the message that collectively as a nation when we work together, we can make a huge difference. G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week is an opportunity for businesses, schools, community groups and individuals to take charge and organise clean up events that will not only address the litter issue in their local community, but will also help collaboratively to keep New Zealand as a whole clean, safe and beautiful”.

This is the third year G.J. Gardner Homes has partnered with Keep New Zealand Beautiful on the national initiative, with both organisations committed to running sustainable clean up events, generating as little waste as possible, all whilst keeping volunteers healthy and safe. Participants are encouraged to create their own reusable and sustainable clean up kits using buckets, gardening gloves, or reusable bags. However, clean up kits will still be available on request for those who don’t have access to their own clean up materials.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful also has a partnership with Waste Management and EnviroWaste which allows volunteers to dispose of the rubbish they collect for free at selected transfer stations around the country.

G.J. Gardner Homes are excited to be partnering with Keep New Zealand Beautiful for another year. Grant Porteous, Managing Director of G.J. Gardner Homes, says “We are a proud Kiwi owned and operated business with offices across the country, and we care deeply about this beautiful country we call home. We are committed to giving back to our communities and every year we are blown away by the number of volunteers who take part in G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week and the amount of litter that is collected. It feels like together we can really make a difference and we fully support the work Keep New Zealand Beautiful do in this space. Our ongoing partnership is a result of our joint dedication to making New Zealand litter-free.”

The weeklong event will be held from 7 to 13 September 2020. To register a clean up event for your local area or to join in a public event visit www.knzb.org.nz.

G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week - 7-13 September 2019

  • Register online until 13 September 2020 at www.knzb.org.nz
  • Register before 28 August 2020 to receive a clean up kit
  • The National Litter Audit 2019 report is available to download at www.knzb.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Keep New Zealand Beautiful on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     