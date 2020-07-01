Have You Seen Michael Scott?
Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public to help find Michael
Scott, who went missing after leaving his New Lynn home last
month.
The 34-year-old left his home in New Lynn
around 10am on Monday June 15 and hasn’t returned home
since.
He was reported missing the following day and
Police have carried out extensive enquiries to find him,
including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with his
friends and family.
Now, Police are appealing for
help, and have reason to believe Michael may be in the
company of associates in the Glen Innes and Panmure
areas.
Michael’s family and Police are concerned for
his welfare, and want to know he is safe and well.
He
was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light brown pants and
light coloured shoes.
Anyone with information about
his whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 09 213 0448 or
105 quoting file number 200616/2304.
You can also call
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
