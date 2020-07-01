One Person Sustains Serious Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash - Serious Crash - SH29, Hinuera - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 29 near Hinuera.

The crash between two vehicles was reported to Police at 5.20pm and emergency services are currently at the scene.

One person has sustained serious injuries in the crash.

State Highway 29 is currently closed between Hopkins Road and Hinuera Road.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and the diversions are expected to be place for some time.

