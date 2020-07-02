Pedestrian In Serious Condition After Crash Involving Vehicle - Don Buck Road, Massey - Waitematā
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at scene of a crash involving a vehicle and
pedestrian on Don Buck Road, Massey.
The incident was
reported to Police at 6.30pm.
The pedestrian involved
has sustained serious injuries in the incident.
Don
Buck Road is currently closed between the intersections with
Gallony Avenue and Waimumu Road.
The Police Serious
Crash Unit will attend the scene and diversions will remain
in place while their examination is carried
out.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
