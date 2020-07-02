Taupō Cordon Is To Be Lifted - Update: Serious Crash - State Highway 5, Te Haroto - Eastern
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cordons are now lifting on the Taupō end of State
Highway 5 following an earlier serious crash near Te Haroto,
Hastings.
The other cordon - at the snow gates at
Eskdale - is expected to open in due course.
Police
would like to thank the public for their continued
cooperation throughout evening as the remote scene was
cleared.
We remind all motorists to take care on the
roads.
