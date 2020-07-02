Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare And The Waikato River

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: Primary Land Users Group

The Waikato River Authority are reported as wanting New Zealanders living in Auckland to pay for more water from the Waikato River and have suggested up to 10 cents a litre, or $20 million a day.

Watercare currently charges Aucklanders 0.001594 cents a litre for water, or $1.594 cents for 1000 litres. This water and wastewater charge by Watercare is for the processing of the raw water feed to provide drinking water and remove and treat wastewater. It does not charge for the water itself.

The average household water bill is about $1000 a year.

When the suggested charge of 10cents per litre is added on we are looking at an increase of 199.94% in the average household water bill.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff requested last week that the Government fast-track the city's application to take an extra 200 million litres a day from the Waikato River.

The Waikato River Authority called on Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to launch an inquiry into Auckland's water crisis and its potential impact on the river.

Authority co-chair Roger Pikia said Auckland took 17 per cent of its water needs from the river last year and is currently taking 40 per cent, saying it is not sustainable for more and more water to be going out of the Waikato catchment.

He did not say that the water Auckland takes is from the river close to where it flows to the sea and that the take causes less drop in flow than the tidal movement in the area.

"This is not a Waikato versus Auckland issue, this is a Waikato River issue," Pikia said.

This seems to be nothing short of a proposed wealth transfer to a select few.

Why do I say that?

The water in New Zealand is held in joint ownership for the benefit of all the citizens of New Zealand.

How can Aucklanders be asked to pay for something which we already have an ownership of?

The justification offered for the proposed wealth transfer is that the money would be used to maintain and restore the river. The first question to ask therefore should be what is the effect on the river of increasing Auckland’s take?

There is much talk about this take affecting the allocation of water to users upstream of the water intake. There is no evidence that the current or proposed take affects the upstream users or in fact the river itself upstream of the intake point.

As already noted, the take drops the river less than the tide and presumably much less than the high winter flows that could be targeted.

The mean discharge of the Waikato River is 340 cubic metres per second, with the highest flows typically occurring in July and August.

1 cubic meter/second is equal to 86,400,000 litres per day.

Total average flow in litres per day = 340 x 86,400,000

29,376,000,000 litres/day

Therefore we can see that the current consent for the Auckland City water take from the river (150,000,000 litres per day) is equivalent to just over 0.5% of the total average daily flow rates.

To reinforce the point, there is minimal if any adverse effect on the river from abstraction from an area of the river that is in the tidal zone and very close to the river mouth where all of the water is discharged to the Tasman Sea.

Aucklanders could invest $billions in borrowed money on desalinating the ocean. Or they could extract the water from the river before it becomes salty. The primary environmental difference between the two options is the avoided electricity cost and greenhouse gas emissions of the first one.

Andy Loader

Co-Chair P.L.U.G.

Primary Land Users Group

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Primary Land Users Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     