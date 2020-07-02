New Trustee Appointments Of Trust Tairāwhiti

Council has appointed Dr Jill Chrisp and Kristen Kohere-Soutar as trustees of Trust Tairāwhiti for 2020/21.

Dr Jill Chrisp was first appointed to the Trust three years ago and successfully sought reappointment for the position.

“It has been proven across the world, and definitely in my own work, that people who are encouraged to participate in identifying solutions to those issues that impact on them, are more able to build meaningful lives and to contribute positively to the communities of which they are a part,” Dr Chrisp said.

Her key contributions to the Trust had been initiating work to develop the He Tohu Ora Regional Wellbeing Outcomes Framework, and strengthening the Trust’s stakeholder commitment to whānau, hapū and iwi of Te Tairāwhiti.

New trustee Kristen Kohere-Soutar has 16 years of professional governance experience across finance and investments, Māori land trusts and philanthropy. With a background in corporate and business development, she is a current director on the Ngāi Tahu Holdings Board and independent chair for Mercer New Zealand.

Ms Kohere-Soutar said her cultural world view and values helped guide her vision and advocacy at the board table to promote growth, innovation, sustainability, equity and wellbeing in business and in the community.

The Trust asked Council to consider diversity, relationships, skills and competencies in their appointments.

The trustee roles were advertised on Council’s website and in the Gisborne Herald for three weeks, as well as with the Institute of Directors.

Trust Tairāwhiti is the regional development trust and shareholders of Eastland Group with around $666.1 million in total assets. Through the development of these assets, the Trust invests in the wellbeing of our people to ensure the success of businesses and the future of our region.

Other current trustees are Dr Paul Reynolds (chairperson), Ailsa Cuthbert, John Clarke, Lyall Evans and Shannon Dowsing.

Mayor Rehette Stotz acknowledged retiring trustee Te Raumawhitu Kupenga for his contribution to the Trust and the wider community.

“We congratulate Ms Kohere-Soutar and Dr Chrisp for their successful appointments and know they will bring strong values, experience and skills to the governance table.”

