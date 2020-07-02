Local Company Fined $12,555 For Illegal Burning

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is welcoming a court decision to impose a fine of $12,555 on a local company for illegal burning.

The company pleaded guilty for illegally lighting a fire in Frimley within the Hastings air shed on 1st May last year, which included prohibited items including plastic. Judge Dickey imposed the fine of $12,555.

Regional Council Chair Rex Graham says he appreciates the court taking a tough position.

“The court has recognised the importance of this issue and that illegal burning cannot be tolerated.

“We hope this sends a very serious message to people who think they can pollute our air and affect the health of our community,” he says.

There has already been one exceedance of air quality standards (National Environmental Standards) this winter in the Hastings airshed.

Pollution Response and Enforcement Team Leader, Mike Alebardi, says the Regional Council simply wants to reinforce that this kind of non-compliance is unacceptable.

“We have shown we will pursue these activities through the court if necessary. It’s one of the strongest signals we can send to discourage others not to burn prohibited items.

“Any combination of metals and combustible materials, treated and painted timber are no-no’s, as well as tyres, waste oil, animal waste, chip board, plastics, medical waste, chemical waste and the like,” says Mr Alebardi.

If anyone has information regarding unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should contact the Council’s 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.

Full details on the Regional Council’s current burning rules can be found on the website www.hbrc.govt.nz and search #burning

