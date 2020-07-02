Arrests, Firearms And Meth Located Following Operation In Glenfield

Sergeant Geoff Patterson, Waitemata Police:

Waitemata Police have arrested and charged two people following an investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine.

This morning Waitemata East Police with AOS carried out search warrants on two properties on Glenfield Road.

At the addresses Police located two illegal firearms – an AK-47 and a submachine gun.

An alleged clan lab was also located along with a quantity of Methamphetamine.

Cash and jewellery have also been seized that are believed to have derived from the sale of Methamphetamine.

A 60-year-old man is facing two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 44-year-old man is facing a charge of Methamphetamine possession.

Both will be appearing in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges will be laid.

A small section of Glenfield Road was closed off for a short period this morning to allow for the safe execution of these search warrants and a slight detour was in place for motorists.

We thank the public for your co-operation and understanding while this was being carried out.

© Scoop Media

