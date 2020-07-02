Further Robots Recovered
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Pike River Recovery Agency
Two robots were recovered this week from the Pike River
Mine drift access tunnel.
A second army robot
recovered 944m up the drift is a Wheelbarrow Revolution MK8
which went in prior to the 2010 second explosion, as part of
the recovery operation at the time. This robot is
approximately 1m high by 65cm wide and weighing
290kgs.
The other robot recovered on Tuesday 953m up
the drift belonged to Water Corporation and went into the
mine after the explosions. This robot is approximately 1.3m
high by 1.0m wide and 2.4m in length weighing 1200kg, and
carried in a smaller robot which made its way further up the
tunnel and is expected to be recovered late July.
The
first of the army robots was recovered three weeks ago at
759m, and a Water Corporation robot recovered before that
532m into the drift.
All items recovered are handed to
the Police forensics team on
site.
