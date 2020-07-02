Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury DHB The First In NZ To Use The Mobile Electronic Disinfection Unit – The ElectroClave

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

ElectroClave

Canterbury DHB’s Information Services Group (ISG) is now able to safely disinfect devices such as tablets and cell phones when they are returned to ISG from wards and clinical units.

In a COVID-19 world, good hygiene has become top of many people’s minds. Mobile electronic devices such as iPads and mobile phones can carry harmful germs and can act as inadvertent ‘spreaders’ of infectious diseases. While mobile devices need regular cleaning, it isn’t as straight forward as picking up a disinfectant wipe to clean a device, given that moisture can damage electronic equipment.

This is where the ElectroClave comes in. It uses UV-C (short-wavelength ultraviolet) light for 360-degree sterilisation, killing 99.9 percent of pathogens. Its cooling system is also designed to prevent devices from being overheated. It’s already used across healthcare in several other countries.

Canterbury was the first DHB in New Zealand to trial the ElectroClave. Following its successful use, it is now the first organisation in New Zealand to be using it.

“We know that COVID-19 virus can survive on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours. This was a risk that we needed to mitigate to keep our staff safe and provide them with something they can use to do their job safely,” ISG Enterprise Devices Team Leader Rahul Mukherjee said.

Rahul uses the ElectroClave

How does it work?

First, the device is wiped down to remove any excess oil or dust. The device is then placed within the ElectroClave unit with the screen facing down on one of the shelves. The length of the cycle can be customised anywhere from a 60-second rapid cycle up to six minutes, depending on the size of the device.

“Since the introduction of the ElectroClave unit, we have adjusted our processes to ensure when devices come back to ISG from clinical areas to be repaired, we clean them in the ElectroClave before we start working on them.

“It gives our staff the assurance they’re working on devices that have been cleaned and cleared of any pathogens that could be passed on from the devices,” Rahul says.

Canterbury DHB’s Chief Digital Officer, Stella Ward is impressed by the unit’s ability to sanitise hard-to-clean devices, and charge them at the same time.

Rahul and Stella with the ElectroClave

“From both a Health IT and infection control perspective, we have gained efficiencies in the way we manage our devices such as tablets and smart phones,” Stella says.

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
