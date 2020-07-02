Fight The Landfill Gets A Facelift

Hamilton’s kerbside collection service is getting an upgrade from bags to bins from 31 August 2020 and it’s only fair the supporting website – fightthelandfill.co.nz receives the same treatment.

Fight the Landfill is Hamilton City Council’s single source of truth when it comes to rubbish and recycling. Residents can find information on the new and current kerbside collection service, report illegal dumping and report missed collection.

City Waters Manager Maire Porter says the current and new kerbside collection services are two of the most popular topics amongst Hamiltonians.

“The current Fight the Landfill website receives more than 1000 visits per week. With the new service set to start from 31 August, we are expecting website visits to increase as people want to stay up to date.”

Because of this, we need to make sure our website is up to standard to help steer residents in the right direction for all things rubbish and recycling, says Ms Porter.

The new website features a complete set of FAQs outlining the key changes to the service, storage ideas, how we support our residents with impairments and how to present the bins for collection. There will also be a collection day calendar where residents can enter their address to find out which bins to pop out each week.

Ms Porter says we’re also working on a number of information booklets that will be accessible from the new website. These include a residents booklet, assisted collection booklet and translated versions which include Te Reo Maori, Chinese and Hindi.

To check out the new site, click here.

© Scoop Media

