Woman Charged In Relation To The Plaza Palmerston North Incident
Friday, 3 July 2020, 6:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police have arrested a woman after
alleged false information was provided to Police regarding
an incident at The Plaza Palmerston North on the 4
June.
Police received a report of a possible threat to
a person's safety.
It was reported another person may
have had a firearm.
As a result, armed Police
responded and evacuated The Plaza in search of the alleged
offender.
Police have charged the 32-year-old woman
with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
She
is due to appear in the Palmerston District Court on Friday
morning.
