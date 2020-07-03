Woman Charged In Relation To The Plaza Palmerston North Incident

Palmerston North Police have arrested a woman after alleged false information was provided to Police regarding an incident at The Plaza Palmerston North on the 4 June.

Police received a report of a possible threat to a person's safety.

It was reported another person may have had a firearm.

As a result, armed Police responded and evacuated The Plaza in search of the alleged offender.

Police have charged the 32-year-old woman with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

She is due to appear in the Palmerston District Court on Friday morning.

