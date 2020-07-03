Cancer Society Daffodil Day Turns 30

This year Daffodil Day is especially important.

2020 marks 30 years of Daffodil Day in New Zealand. That’s 30 years of our communities coming together to raise much-needed funds to support people facing cancer.

Many New Zealanders have faced cancer over that time. And many New Zealanders have supported friends or whānau with cancer. Volunteers have collectively driven thousands of kilometres to get people to cancer treatment. Countless others have helped in the Cancer Society’s campaigns to reduce the risk and impact of cancer.

In 1990 there were 11,942 people diagnosed with cancer. By the end of 2020 it’s estimated more than 26,000 New Zealanders will be diagnosed with cancer each year. With demand for services increasing, the Cancer Society’s support is more vital than ever.

Right now, Cancer Society staff and volunteers are preparing for New Zealand’s largest fundraising street appeal: Daffodil Day on Friday 28 August.

Every dollar raised will help provide free support for people with cancer and their whānau, fund cancer research and deliver health promotion activities to reduce the risk of cancer for future generations.

“Your support this Daffodil Day will make a direct and positive difference in the life of someone facing a cancer diagnosis,” says Lucy Elwood, Chief Executive of the Cancer Society.

This is a tough year for people and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt widely. For those that won’t be out and about we’re designing a digital daffodil to take Daffodil Day online. This will help support our street appeal.

“Every day we provide expert information services, counselling, nutritious meals, accommodation near hospitals, transport to treatment and much more. Your donation helps fund these cancer support services for people in our community, providing practical and meaningful assistance during some of the most challenging times in their lives.”

ANZ has been a major sponsor of the Cancer Society since 1990 and the principal sponsor of Daffodil Day. Each year ANZ staff get involved in fundraising activities that fund services and support New Zealanders with cancer.

ANZ raise around $1 million a year for Daffodil Day.

“This year is special because it's our 30th year of partnership with the Cancer Society, and in the aftermath of COVID-19 it's more important than ever we support their vital work,” says Antonia Watson, ANZ New Zealand CEO.

Across New Zealand ANZ staff are looking forward to fundraising in various ways including in branch and street collecting with the money each region raises going to their local Cancer Society.

People interested in volunteering for Daffodil Day preparations and street appeal collection should visit www.daffodilday.org.nz.

Donations can be made at www.daffodilday.org.nz, at any ANZ branch during August, or during the street appeal on Friday 28 August.

© Scoop Media

