Buy A Brick Campaign Launched

Friday, 3 July 2020, 7:58 am
Press Release: Southland Charity Hospital

Blair Vining reckoned if everybody in the south bought a brick, together we could build a hospital. So, we’re going to do just that.

On Friday 31 July, 2020, the Southland Charity Hospital want to see schools and businesses across New Zealand hold a mufti day in support of his legacy, on the first-ever Buy a Brick Day. The public is encouraged to don red, white and black (the colours of the Blair Vining Sports Foundation) to raise funds at their school or workplace, which can then be used to purchase supporter’s bricks as a method of donating much-needed funds to the Southland Charity Hospital.

The hospital will provide access to healthcare to those living in Southland and Otago, who would otherwise be unable to access treatment through the private or public systems. 

Blair’s wife, and Southland Charity Hospital board member, Melissa Vining says the campaign is crucial in obtaining the funding required to get the Southland Charity Hospital operational as soon as possible.

“Up and down New Zealand, people have supported Blair and his fight for equitable healthcare since day one. I can’t put into words how much that support has meant to our family. Because of the countless Kiwis who have backed Blair’s calls for an end to the postcode lottery, his dream of creating the Southland Charity Hospital is becoming a reality,” she says.

“The generosity of New Zealanders keen to back this cause has blown us away. We already have $500,000 sitting in the bank in donations – and, if we raise another $500,000, we could start working on the hospital build as soon as 1 August. The sooner we start working on the building, the sooner we can start admitting patients who desperately need our help.”

“Every little bit helps, and we’re calling on Kiwis – whether they live here in the deep south or not – to please reach into their pockets, dig out a little bit of loose change, and help us make Blair’s vision a reality,” Vining says.

What are supporter’s bricks?

The Southland Charity Hospital will not receive any Government funding, which means it is vital the organisation garners the support of Kiwis to ensure southerners get access to the healthcare they deserve. The hospital has created supporter’s bricks, which will pave the pathway into the Southland Charity Hospital once built. Available for members of the public to purchase, the supporter’s bricks will be engraved to serve as a lasting testament to the community that has supported this important cause.

How the public can get involved in Buy a Brick Day

  • By organising a mufti day (with everybody instructed to wear red, white and black) at school or in the workplace, to be held on July 31, 2020
  • By using the proceeds to donate to the Southland Charity Hospital by purchasing supporter’s bricks
  • By spreading the word: remember to use #buyabrick on social media, and don’t forget to tell your friends to get involved too

