Libraries Back To Normal Hours
Friday, 3 July 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Libraries’ hours are back to normal from
Monday 6 July.
The city’s six public library
branches have been operating reduced hours since reopening
their doors to the public on 2 June, as staff worked their
way through a heavy volume of returns.
Nearly 60,000
items were out on loan when the libraries physically closed
due to COVID-19 in March.
Hamilton City Libraries
remained virtually open throughout the different COVID-19
alert levels, and eBorrowing and a new Click and Collect
service proved popular with customers.
From Monday,
opening hours return to normal:
Dinsdale,
Glenview, Hillcrest and St Andrews:
Monday to Friday
9.30am to 5.30pm
Saturday 9am to
12.30pm
Central:
Monday
to Friday 9.30am to 8pm
Saturday 9am to 4pm
Sunday
12pm to
3.30pm
Chartwell:
Monday
to Wednesday, Friday 10am to 5.30pm
Thursday 10am to
8.30pm
Saturday 9am to 4pm
Sunday 10am to
1.30pm
