NZ Bus To Resume Airport Flyer Service

NZ Bus is resuming its Airport Flyer service from Monday the 6th of July.

The new route will see the Airport Flyer run between Wellington Railway Station and the airport terminal, travelling through the Wellington CBD on its usual route. Services will run on weekdays only, during ‘peak’ times while air travel volumes and passenger numbers recover following the impact of COVID-19.

NZ Bus Chief Operating Officer Jay Zmijewski said “we are delighted to see the return of the Airport Flyer service and to be supporting Wellingtonians that are returning to air travel. We know that passenger numbers are likely to be significantly reduced in the short term, but it’s very important we start helping travellers again.

“We know that the change in route and the reduced timetable provides fewer options than travellers have had in the past, but as a commercial service we have to be mindful that only a limited number of people are flying at the moment.”

Mr Zmijewski confirmed that the Airport Flyer timetable would be reviewed each month and adjustments made to the service timetable as passenger demand grows. Travellers needing to get to the airport outside of these times can still use the Metlink route 2 service which stops at Broadway at Hobart Street (Stop 6022), a 10 minute walk from the airport.

“We will continue to work closely with Wellington Airport and Greater Wellington Regional Council to review the service and make sure we are catering for increases in passenger numbers and the flight schedule operating from the airport" Mr Zmijewski said.

“We have been in regular discussions with Wellington Airport over recent weeks and have based the initial Airport Flyer timetable on flight patterns currently operating from the airport” he confirmed.

The current timetable has been designed so passengers catching a weekday flight from 7:30am til noon and from 4:15pm to 7:00pm, will arrive 30 minutes before take-off. Passengers travelling or returning to Wellington will also be able to catch an Airport Flyer service to the CBD from 7:00am to 11:00am and from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. Details of the current service timetable can be found on the Airport Flyer website.

The Flyer will be accepting cash, EFTPOS and credit card for payment.



