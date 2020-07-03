Road To Close - Expect Delays - Serious Crash, Lewis Pass Road - Canterbury
Friday, 3 July 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a
serious single-car crash on Lewis Pass Road (SH7), near
Rogers Crescent.
Police were called about
1pm.
Initial reports suggest two people have been
injured.
The road will be closed, and motorists are
advised to avoid the area at this time or expect delays as
there are no detours
available.
