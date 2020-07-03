QLDC To Begin Work In Jardine Park Following Community Feedback

Earlier this year, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) created a draft landscape plan for Jardine Park in Kelvin Heights. Members of the community were asked to share feedback about opportunities for the area following the removal of a number of trees due to safety concerns.

QLDC Parks & Opening Spaces Planning Manager, Briana Pringle thanks the community for taking the time to provide feedback on the draft plan.

“In looking to the future of our open community spaces, it’s important for us to understand what locals want from them and how they envisage using them. The results of the community response to the plan show a strong community focus on passive and natural outdoor recreation, an emphasis on native plantings, community bike tracks for more active recreation, and protection from exposure to winds,” added Ms Pringle

Ms Pringle confirmed that based on this feedback, QLDC will be undertaking a number of actions, including the following.

QLDC and The Workforce Alliance have partnered to re-instate the community bike track, with construction work intended to begin on 20 July. This mountain bike track will be a beginners flowing track, accessible for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

QLDC and the Wakatipu Reforestation Trust have partnered with Wakatipu High School for their Stars ‘Into the Wild’ Community Project. The one-day community project will take place on 11 September and will help students think about how they can contribute to the community and the wellbeing of others. In addition to this, students will help plant 1,000 beech trees for Stage One of the Jardine Park Landscape Plan.

Additional fast growing native shrubs will be planted on the newly formed mounds to establish a fast growing barrier for wind exposure protection.

Irrigation will be installed in October 2020 to help beech trees establish and grow quickly.

Future planting of Stage One will occur in autumn and the following spring.

Beyond this outlined activity, QLDC will work with the Kelvin Peninsula Community Association (KPCA) and local community to develop Stage Two of the Jardine Park Landscape Plan.

© Scoop Media

