Update: Fatal Crash, Dunedin
Saturday, 4 July 2020, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to investigate the cause of a fatal crash
between a car and truck on King Edward Street, Dunedin early
this morning.
An earlier release stated two occupants
of the car died at the scene.
This was
incorrect.
The two people that died were the driver
and a passenger of the car.
A second passenger of the
car and the driver of the truck were both transported to
Dunedin Hospital where they remain.
Due to the
condition of the victims bodies, specialist staff are
helping to identify them.
As such formal
identification of the victims may take some
time.
