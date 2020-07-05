One Person Has Died In Cheviot Crash - Parnassus Road, Cheviot - Canterbury
Sunday, 5 July 2020, 6:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Parnassus Road, Cheviot this afternoon.
Emergency
services were alerted at around 2:09pm that two vehicles had
gone off the road between Factory and Levin
Roads.
Sadly one person died at the
scene.
Police remain at the scene and the
investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>