One Person Has Died In Cheviot Crash - Parnassus Road, Cheviot - Canterbury

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Parnassus Road, Cheviot this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at around 2:09pm that two vehicles had gone off the road between Factory and Levin Roads.

Sadly one person died at the scene.

Police remain at the scene and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

