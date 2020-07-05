Serious Crash In Kumeu - Waitematā
Sunday, 5 July 2020, 6:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
between the intersection of Oraha Road and Koraha Road in
Kumeu.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around
3.10pm.
Early reports indicate there are
injuries.
Cordons are in place at the intersections of
1) Old North Rd/Oraha Road; 2) Riverhead Rd/Koraha Rd; 3)
Oraha Rd/Matua Rd and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
