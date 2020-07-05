Update: Woman Who Absconded From Managed Isolation
Sunday, 5 July 2020, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 43-year-old woman who absconded from a managed
isolation facility on Saturday 4 July has now returned to
managed isolation.
A multi-agency wrap around support
arrangement is in place to further support the
woman.
She was medically assessed while in Police
custody and was deemed fit to return to managed
isolation.
She will be summonsed to appear in the
Auckland District Court once she has completed her managed
isolation obligations.
She will face a charge of a
breach of section 26(1) of the COVID-19 Public Health
Response Act 2020.
Of the five Police officers who
attended this incident, only two officers had immediate
contact with the woman.
As a precaution all five
officers went into self-isolation.
Following an
assessment in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, four
of the officers were deemed to have had no contact or took
necessary measures, these officers have since returned for
duty.
One officer remains in self-isolation pending
the result of their COVID-19
test.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>