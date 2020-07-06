Sky Tower To Shine For Constable Matthew Hunt
Monday, 6 July 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: SKYCITY
On Thursday 9th July, the Sky Tower will be lit blue to
celebrate the life of Auckland Police Officer Constable
Matthew Hunt whose funeral is being held at Eden Park
earlier that day.
Our thoughts are with Constable
Hunt’s family, his Police whanau and the wider Auckland
community who have been deeply affected by his tragic
death.
We are grateful for the hard work every New
Zealand police officer displays in making New Zealand a safe
place to live.
SkyCity lights the Sky Tower as a
symbol of respect or solidarity, for charities or community
initiatives that we support and to mark national holidays,
milestones or
events.
