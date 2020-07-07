Boil Water Notice For Coromandel Town

Unfortunately we have been working through the night to fix the problems at the Water Treatment Plant but they are taking longer than we anticipated.

You will need to boil your drinking water for the time being until we remedy the issues. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you all for your patience and help.

Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes to make it safe to drink.

If you have any queries please contact our Customer Services Team on 07 868 0200.

