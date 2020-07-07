Council Investigating Eroding Landfill Site At Awatere River
Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 8:51 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Council is urgently investigating an old Council landfill
site which has been disturbed by a river swollen due to
recent heavy rain. The old landfill site in Te Araroa, 170km
north of Gisborne, has been closed for about 15
years.
Council staff were on-site yesterday and today
and members of the community have been providing staff with
regular updates.
“It appears the site’s face has
been eroded by the river, exposing rubbish on the
riverbank,” said Andrew White, Council’s director of
liveable communities.
“We are urgently assessing
what we can do to prevent rubbish from entering the river in
the short term, and stabilising the site for the longer
term.
“We will update the community as soon as we
have more
information.”
