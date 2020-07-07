Missing Person Found - Hamilton
A 13-year-old who was reported missing from an address in Hamilton on 9 June has been found safe and sound.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
A 13-year-old who was reported missing from an address in Hamilton on 9 June has been found safe and sound.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings
Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>
Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways
A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>
Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister
The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>
Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy
The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>
Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>
Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry
Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>
PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business
Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>
RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach
The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>
Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'
Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>
Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild
A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>
Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress
A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>
Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear
ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>