Police Appeal For Information Following Flyers Delivered In Blenheim
Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for any witnesses or information
regarding flyers delivered around Blenheim overnight on 28
June 2020.
The content of the handwritten flyers was
of a derogatory nature and we believe they were distributed
to several mailboxes throughout the Blenheim
region.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the person
responsible and Police would like to speak to anyone who may
have witnessed a flyer being distributed.
We would
also ask anyone who received a flyer and has CCTV that
captured it being delivered, to please contact
us.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police on
105 and quote file number 200629/4251, or Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
