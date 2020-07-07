Night Time Tree Felling On SH1 In Dome Valley

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 north of Warkworth will be reduced to one lane during overnight work for two nights from Sunday, 12 July.

Road crews will be removing gum trees from the road side near the Total Span building, about halfway between Kaipara Flats Road and Christine Place on SH1, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

Stop/go traffic management will reduce traffic to one lane between 7:00PM and 6:00AM. The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

Tree felling contractors will be removing gum trees above a retaining wall on the roadside. They will use a crane and will temporarily close the road to allow each section to be safely lowered.

“During the work, our team will temporarily stop traffic to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as possible,” says Andrew Thackwray.

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers.

The project started in early 2019 and is expected to be completed in late 2021. The project is being delivered as part of the Safe Network Programme, a collaborative, prioritised programme of proven safety interventions on high risk routes across New Zealand.

More info at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-dome-valley/

© Scoop Media

