Havelock Community Pathway Gets Green Light

The construction of the Havelock Community Pathway is underway following funding approved by the Council’s Small Townships Programme Sub-committee.

The one kilometre pathway will connect the Mahakipawa Road with Inglis Street allowing greater accessibility and connectivity for walkers and cyclists.

Small Townships Sub-committee Chair, Cynthia Brooks, said it’s great that progress can be made on the new pathway, which was identified by the Havelock community many years ago as a key piece of infrastructure for the town and wider community.

Council has been working closely with the Havelock Community Association and the Link Pathway Trust over the last few years to identify a suitable route and get relevant consents and budget in place to allow for the construction to start.

“The end result will be a fantastic asset for locals and visitors to the town – a real drawcard for Havelock. And the committee is particularly pleased that the project will be delivered by the Link Pathway Trust, a win, win,” Councillor Brooks said.

Havelock Community Association Chair, Val Seatter, said the pathway has been a priority project for the community for many years.

“We are all thrilled that our original vision from the 2014 Havelock Community Plan is now becoming a reality,” Mrs Seatter said.

Link Pathway Trust spokesperson, Rick Edmonds said the project will include a combination of estuary boardwalks, dryland walkways and a bridge over to the cemetery.

“The new project will connect the Link Pathway with the Havelock Township providing safe access for walkers and cyclists, away from the main road,” Mr Edmonds said.

Construction has begun on Stage One which is approximately 600m long and runs from the end of Outram Street, below the cemetery before crossing the estuary below Brownlee Close.

There will be a new side path that links up to the State Highway at this point, but the main pathway heads alongside the estuary and finishes at Mahakipawa Road.

