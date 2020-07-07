Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Havelock Community Pathway Gets Green Light

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The construction of the Havelock Community Pathway is underway following funding approved by the Council’s Small Townships Programme Sub-committee.

The one kilometre pathway will connect the Mahakipawa Road with Inglis Street allowing greater accessibility and connectivity for walkers and cyclists.

Small Townships Sub-committee Chair, Cynthia Brooks, said it’s great that progress can be made on the new pathway, which was identified by the Havelock community many years ago as a key piece of infrastructure for the town and wider community.

Council has been working closely with the Havelock Community Association and the Link Pathway Trust over the last few years to identify a suitable route and get relevant consents and budget in place to allow for the construction to start.

“The end result will be a fantastic asset for locals and visitors to the town – a real drawcard for Havelock. And the committee is particularly pleased that the project will be delivered by the Link Pathway Trust, a win, win,” Councillor Brooks said.

Havelock Community Association Chair, Val Seatter, said the pathway has been a priority project for the community for many years.

“We are all thrilled that our original vision from the 2014 Havelock Community Plan is now becoming a reality,” Mrs Seatter said.

Link Pathway Trust spokesperson, Rick Edmonds said the project will include a combination of estuary boardwalks, dryland walkways and a bridge over to the cemetery.

“The new project will connect the Link Pathway with the Havelock Township providing safe access for walkers and cyclists, away from the main road,” Mr Edmonds said.

Construction has begun on Stage One which is approximately 600m long and runs from the end of Outram Street, below the cemetery before crossing the estuary below Brownlee Close.

There will be a new side path that links up to the State Highway at this point, but the main pathway heads alongside the estuary and finishes at Mahakipawa Road.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Clark Exit, Convention Centres, And The Killing Of Hachalu Hundessa


Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>
 

Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach

The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 