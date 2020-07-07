Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don’t Let Winter Colds & Chills Stop You Being Active This Winter

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Register of Exercise Professionals

 

With the cold & flu season upon us, it’s worth spending some time to make sure you are in the best possible position to make it through winter without succumbing to every bug. 

While covid19 is the illness everyone is thinking of, there are a number of other chills and ills that are worth avoiding.

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to winter colds and coughs, and regular exercise is a valuable part of that prevention plan. Getting out and about can be more difficult in the cold and rain. However, there is no better way to stay warm and stop your energy levels slumping mid-winter than with regular exercise. 

There is plenty of advice given about how to avoid winter illnesses. Some are based firmly on facts, while others don’t have much substance. Exercise and physical activity are one form of illness prevention you can rely on. When we exercise regularly, we enhance our overall health and sleep better. In winter this can translate to a better immune system which can reduce the number of winter bugs that lead to days off and less exercise. When we exercise regularly, we enhance our overall health and sleep better.

From a psychological perspective, exercising has a range of benefits, including mood enhancing both in the period immediately after physical activity, and in the longer term when activity is regular. Another benefit that has come into focus in 2020 are the social benefits of exercise, and encouraging human connection, whether it’s a walk or a group activity, or creating a sense of belonging being part of a club or gym.

In winter it’s not uncommon for the best laid exercise plans getting derailed by inclement weather and low temperatures; that run or walk gets put off and the heater gets turned up.

If the outdoors isn’t calling the way it did during lockdown, make the most of the indoor activities that are available in clubs and exercise facilities who can help and support you to stay active.

Attending a club or gym means you will have plenty of variety, with a range of options from team training and group sessions to smaller boutique studios offering more specialist programmes. As if keeping warm and dry isn’t enough, you’ll also get to take advantage of advice on hand from exercise professionals who can help you set some specific goals and support you along the way.

In a COVID world it’s important to know that you are keeping yourself safe when out and about. Exercise businesses in New Zealand are supported by the Exercise Association of New Zealand who provide ongoing best practice guidelines to keep you safe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Clark Exit, Convention Centres, And The Killing Of Hachalu Hundessa


Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>
 

Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach

The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 