Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coromandel Town To Boost Its Tourism Promotion

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

At its meeting today, the Coromandel-Colville Community Board approved a grant of up to $2,000 from its Discretionary Fund to help promote Coromandel Town as a destination for domestic tourism.

The grant will ensure a workshop goes ahead to help local businesses to develop the 'story' of Coromandel Town as a visitor destination and work out steps to promote it nationally.

“COVID-19 and New Zealand’s closed borders have ramped up competition for the domestic tourism market,” Community Board Chair Peter Pritchard says. “In order to compete with areas like Queenstown, Rotorua, Kaikoura and other places, our business community must act with some urgency to market Coromandel Town to the country to bring in visitors whose spending will support our local economy. This workshop will support and enhance the work already planned by Destination Coromandel in the coming months.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Tomahawk NZ, an advertising and marketing agency that specialises in travel and tourism with a division focused on digital marketing.

Te Waka (the Waikato Regional Economic Development Agency) has negotiated a reduction in Tomahawk’s usual rate for a workshop to $6,000 and Te Waka has offered to pay half the cost. The Coromandel Town business community has raised $1,000 so far and at its meeting today, the Community Board voted to guarantee a grant for any shortfall remaining of up to $2,000.

Destination Coromandel has been running a “Winter Wellness” campaign to promote the Coromandel as a winter break destination and a “Where Kiwis Holiday” campaign to more generally promote our region. Destination Coromandel is the tourism marketing organisation for the Coromandel and Hauraki Plains.

The date of the workshop has not been set. There are still spaces available on the workshop, so contact Pamela Grealey on cbapmg@gmail.com to make sure your business shares in the learnings from the workshop and has a voice in the resulting promotional campaign.

Also at today’s Community Board meeting:

See the full Community Board meeting agenda on our website. For other Council meeting agendas and minutes, go to tcdc.govt.nz/meetings.

The Board recommended to Council that it adopt the Coromandel-Colville Community Plan at its next meeting, which will be held on 4 August. See tcdc.govt.nz/communityplans for the draft plan and to see the finalised or draft plans for other parts of the Coromandel.

The Board declined to allocate funding of $1,600 from its Discretionary Fund to pay the rent for the 2020/21 financial year of community groups occupying Council property, as COVID-19 rent relief. The Board concluded that the community groups have other funding streams and that the Board’s Discretionary Fund could be better utilised to community benefit in some other fashion.

In the Public Forum, Gilbert James told the Board he was withdrawing from the Coromandel Marine Gateway project. A resident of Albert Street asked the Board to consider upgrading the bridge on that road to make it capable of handling heavy vehicles, including fire engines. He pointed out there was also a large hole on the approach to the bridge that needed to be filled. Staff said the hole would be looked at and Board Chair Peter Pritchard said funding for a bridge upgrade would be considered as part of the Long Term Plan for 2021-2031, planning for which has just begun.

Coromandel Fire Chief John Walker also supported the repair of the Albert Street Bridge to allow removal of the current weight restriction and then expressed his objection to Council charging community group Coromandel Emergency Services Inc $100/year for the Council land they lease (the standard lease for emergency services operations leasing Council property) when they have a long-term agreement already paid in full to lease the land that pre-dates Council’s leasing policy.

The Coromandel-Colville Community Board’s next meeting is on 18 August at 10am at the Colville Community Hall. Meeting agendas are published at least two working days before the meeting on tcdc.govt.nz/meetings.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-opening Our Borders


I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Air New Zealand chairman Rob Fyfe. Unfortunately, the Gluckman paper had no fresh insights to offer as to how and when New Zealand should re-open to visitors from places where the Covid-19 virus rages on, virtually unchecked. Instead, Gluckman and Co posed a string of rhetorical questions – I counted 23 of them in a three page document – presented as if no-one has ever considered such matters before... More>>
 

Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach

The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 