Dog Control Bylaw Review Underway

Marlborough District Council has started reviewing its Dog Control Bylaw and policy, which it is required to do every ten years.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle, who chairs the Animal Control Sub-committee, says the review process will take several months and involves a minimum of four weeks’ public consultation.

“We expect to receive a large number of public submissions and it is important that members of the community are given a reasonable time period to consider the new draft bylaw.”

Councillor Arbuckle says the bylaw is being drafted for consideration by the Animal Control Sub-committee and will then be reported to the full Council. Its key points of discussion are the extent to which dogs can enter the Blenheim Central Business District, Pollard Park and some children’s play areas.

“There is also a need to provide clear guidance on which parks and public spaces dogs may be off lead in. Once the submission period closes, hearings will be held prior to Christmas to finalise the contents of the bylaw, having considered all of the submissions received and hearing from those submitters who wish to speak.”

“We expect the bylaw and policy review process will wrap up in early 2021. It’s important that the community engages in the review process.”

“Council recognises the positive role dogs play in the lives of their owners and the wider community, and also the importance of a Dog Control Bylaw that is up to date and fit for purpose.”

The current review must be completed by 2022. The Council has decided to start the review early, to clarify and better balance the use of Marlborough’s public spaces.

© Scoop Media

