Central Lakes Trust Announce Vocational Scholarships

Central Lakes Trust’s (CLT) announce the addition of Vocational Scholarships to its already popular scholarship programme.

Scholarships are for individuals wishing to commence their first year full-time tertiary, apprenticeship or vocational training in 2020. Each scholarship is to the value of $2,500.

“Since 2007 Central Lakes Trust have offered a scholarship programme for eligible recipients within the Central Lakes Trust region. Last year Pioneer Energy came on board offering Science & Technology Scholarships. The addition of Vocational Scholarships for the 2020 year is to specifically recognise vocational knowledge and skills,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.

“We’re very pleased to have found a way to support young people build their futures, and to ensure these scholarships recognise the skills and knowledge required of our future workforce.

“In the 14 years this programme has been running we will have helped 584 young people, to a total amount of $1,301,500 with this year’s allocation,” she says.

Applications opened 1 July 2020, and close 3pm, 31 July 2020.

Eligibility for a CLT Tertiary Scholarship, a Pioneer Energy Science & Technology Scholarship, or a CLT Vocational Scholarship is restricted to the following five high schools within the Central Lakes region Roxburgh Area School, Dunstan High School, Cromwell College, Mt Aspiring College, Wakatipu High School. Applicants are required to be between 16 and 19 years of age, meet the eligibility criteria and live in the Central Lakes Trust region.

The selection criteria consider various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.

“All applications are made to your local high school, so please contact your local high school for full details, further eligibility requirements and an application form,” she says.

Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have been involved in the programme offering a scholarship and summer internship to an eligible first year engineering student.

