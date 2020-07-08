Coromandel Town Boil Water Notice Update

We thank the Coromandel Town community for their patience and understanding while we try to get the Treatment Plant up and running normally as soon as possible. Our team are working around the clock to make this happen. "Our staff have been in touch with the local cafés and will continue to contact them to ascertain what specific assistance we can provide,” says Mohamed Imtiaz our Infrastructure Manager. We're providing a temporary service through water tankers, however if businesses have any specific requirements that would help to maintain business continuity please contact our Water Services Operations Team Leader, Jon Stammers by calling 07 868 0200. We've had no official reports of any cases of illness relating to the water and we are keeping the Waikato District Health Board informed who have been supportive of the way we are managing this. However, if you feel unwell, please go to the doctor. Tests can be done to determine the cause of illness and the District Health Board will be notified if relevant. See our frequently asked questions (FAQ) about boil water notices here. Water tanker Our Council has stationed a water tanker at the parking area opposite our service centre at 355 Kapanga Road and another at Patukirikiri Reserve, Wharf Road. The tankers will be available 24 hours-a-day until the boil water notice has been cancelled. The tankers will be replaced when empty, however there may be a short delay between the tanker being emptied and replaced. Please bring your own containers to fill from the tankers.

Collection of water from the tankers is free.

We ask you to ensure that any container you are using to fill from the tanker is clean. If you are at all uncertain about the cleanliness of the container you are using to fill from the tanker, please boil water at a rolling boil for at least two minutes prior to consumption. A rolling boil is a constant boil. Bringing water to boil in a kettle that shuts off automatically upon boiling will not constitute a rolling boil for two minutes.