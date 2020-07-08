Port Chalmers Highway Short Delays From Next Week As Shared Path Retaining Wall Construction Begins

Dunedin to Port Chalmers – build in extra time from next week as shared path project progresses

People who use the highway between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, SH88, should plan for short delays – a few minutes extra to the overall journey – from this coming Monday, 13 July.

The work in the Roseneath cutting area is part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s safety improvements project and shared cycle path on this section of highway.

“This particular piece of work will take around nine weeks through to September,” says Jason Forbes, Senior Project Manager, Waka Kotahi.

Waka Kotahi Senior Project Manager Jason Forbes at St Leonards at the start of the final section of the West Harbour cycleway extension through to Port Chalmers in May this year. (Photo courtesy The Star)

“We need to build a 200-metre long steel and concrete retaining wall that will carry the St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of the shared path through the Roseneath cutting. The highway will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic lights while this retaining wall construction is underway.

“People should be aware also that the single lane with traffic lights will be in place 24 hours a day for significant parts of this construction. But wherever we can do so safely, we will open both lanes to help minimise delays.”

The retaining wall will be built in two stages, says Mr Forbes, with the first stage, taking around nine weeks, starting Monday with the installation of steel piles.

Later in the year, concrete panels will be fitted to the retaining wall and material fill placed behind the panels.

Curles Point work from Monday for three to four weeks

Work also starts from Monday 13 July at Curles Point between St Leonards and Roseneath. This involves accessing the rail line and installing rock walls to strengthen this part of the rail corridor to carry a section of the new shared path between St Leonards and Port Chalmers. This work is expected to take up to four weeks, subject to weather.

“For safety reasons, it’s necessary to close the majority of the Curles Point area, but wherever possible public access will be retained to part of the area,” says Mr Forbes.

For background on the shared path and safety improvements planned for this highway: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh88-dunedin-to-port-chalmers-safety-improvements/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

