Peaceful Farewell To The Canal Road Trees Tomorrow

Unfortunately we have bad news regarding our fight to save the 40 mature native trees at Canal Rd, Avondale.

The site has been sold and removal of the trees has commenced.

The scheduled pohutukawa close to the road will be protected.

The Tree Council invites you to gather peacefully on the roadside tomorrow (Thursday 9 July) from 9am to say farewell to the trees.

There will be no trespassing onto the property and no attempt to prevent the removals. We must stress that no illegal behaviour is to occur. It will not help save these trees and merely presents a risk to the staff undertaking the work.

The Tree Council is dismayed that despite appeals to Auckland Council over the last 3 years no attempt has been made to save these historically important trees. It is both a missed opportunity and a tragedy for the people of Avondale and for future generations of Aucklanders.

Waitakere Forest & Bird Winter Lecture Series

Thursday 16th of July, 7.30 pm: Richard Gibson

From Archey’s frogs to Asian elephants – a compendium of WildWork at Auckland Zoo

Richard Gibson is Head of Life Sciences at Auckland Zoo and responsible for all aspects of animal care and welfare, veterinary services and the domestic and international field conservation programme. He has almost 30 years experience in a range of internationally renowned zoos and NGO’s and has undertaken field conservation programmes in around a dozen countries including, most recently, New Zealand. This presentation will afford a broad introduction to the zoo’s wider field conservation programme with a focus on their domestic field programme.

Venue: Kelston Community Centre, cnr Awaroa/Great North Rd.

