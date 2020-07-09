Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$54,000 Fine And Reparation After Fall From Ship

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 9:05 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

The Tauranga District Court has fined Singapore-based China Navigation Company PTE Limited $24,000 and ordered it to pay reparations of $30,000 after a stevedore was seriously injured when he fell from one of the company’s ships in Tauranga.

China Navigation was charged under the Maritime Transport Act (MTA), which prohibits “dangerous activity involving ships or maritime products” (section 65). The company pleaded guilty.

Maritime NZ Central Region Compliance Manager, Michael-Paul Abbott, said the 28 year old stevedore, fell 8 metres onto a concrete wharf after a handrail broke on the log carrier, Pakhoi, on 19 December 2017.

“Poor maintenance, and poor communication caused an incident that nearly killed this man,” Mr Abbott said.

“Shipping companies must ensure they carry out maintenance correctly and if there are any risks from using equipment on the ship they must tell people using the ship so they can protect themselves.

“Shipping companies and other employers will be held to account if they operate a ship in a way that risks injuring or endangering workers and other people in New Zealand.”

Maritime NZ also charged the injured man’s employer, Mount Maunganui stevedoring company, ISO Limited, under the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA). The action against ISO has been resolved by Maritime NZ agreeing to an enforceable undertaking with ISO to make significant investments into various programmes aimed at improving health and safety for stevedores at work. Details of the enforceable undertaking will be released soon. ISO has also supported the stevedore and his family.

The Court noted the maximum penalty for this offence is $100,000 under the MTA, contrasted with $1.5 million under the HSWA. An overseas shipping company cannot be charged under the HSWA.

The Court heard the case on 20 May 2020 and has now issued its decision.

Summary of incident

In July 2017 the hand rail that failed causing the fall had been damaged by stevedores when the Pakhoi was docked in India. It had become detached and was welded back onto the ship.

The repair work was poor and would not comply with the requirements of any approved structural steelwork standard. As a result, the hand rail and the ladder below it were unsafe to use.

On 18 December 2017 the Pakhoi arrived in Tauranga to load logs.

Neither the master of the Pakhoi nor any members of the ship’s crew conveyed any information about the repairs undertaken to the hand rail and ladder to ISO before or during loading.

At about 7.20pm on 19 December 2017 the stevedore began to disembark from Pakhoi for a scheduled break. He grabbed hold of the hand rail, which immediately broke completely free at its base where it had been welded.

He fell approximately eight metres to the wharf below, shattering bones in his legs and arms, fracturing vertebrae and suffering severe internal injuries. He was saved from serious head injury by his helmet and his backpack riding up under his head as he fell.

He remained in hospital for 56 days following the incident and underwent a number of surgeries. His injuries will affect him for the rest of his life

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Todd Muller Needs To Own The Privacy Leak Scandal


Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>
 

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:




Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:


Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 