Labour’s Candidate For Northcote Launches Local School Holidays Art Competition

Northcote’s Labour candidate Shanan Halbert is asking Tamariki what would make their neighbourhood better.

The ‘Love our NeighbOURhood’ competition invites primary and intermediate students to share their artwork over the July school holidays.

The competition will be judged by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with the winner getting a visit to their school from Shanan Halbert and a special guest.

Beach Haven artist Greg Straight has crafted a custom illustration featuring iconic local landmarks to get the kids started.

Children can share what they love about their area, and what would make it even better when submitting entries.

‘Love our NeighbOURhood’ has received enthusiastic uptake from visits to schools across the electorate.

Local schools and school holiday programmes can participate over the school holidays.

