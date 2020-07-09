Labour’s Candidate For Northcote Launches Local School Holidays Art Competition
Thursday, 9 July 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: Shanan Halbert
Northcote’s Labour candidate Shanan Halbert is asking
Tamariki what would make their neighbourhood
better.
The ‘Love our NeighbOURhood’ competition
invites primary and intermediate students to share their
artwork over the July school holidays.
The competition
will be judged by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with the
winner getting a visit to their school from Shanan Halbert
and a special guest.
Beach Haven artist Greg Straight
has crafted a custom illustration featuring iconic local
landmarks to get the kids started.
Children can share
what they love about their area, and what would make it even
better when submitting entries.
‘Love our
NeighbOURhood’ has received enthusiastic uptake from
visits to schools across the electorate.
Local schools
and school holiday programmes can participate over the
school
holidays.
