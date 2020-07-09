Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council And MSD To Create 700 New Jobs

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 11:03 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

700 new jobs on Auckland infrastructure and related environmental projects will be created over the next year, thanks to a $4.3 million dollar partnership launched this morning by Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, alongside Ministers Jenny Salesa and Willie Jackson, Papakura-based MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki and Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillors Daniel Newman and Angela Dalton.

The agreement between Auckland Council and the Ministry of Social Development, which was formally signed by Auckland Council acting CEO Patricia Reade and MSD Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery Viv Rickard on 19 June, will expand the existing Ngā Puna Pūkenga (Skills for Industry) programme: a partnership supporting people into sustainable, full-time employment.

Minister of Social Development Hon Carmel Sepuloni says the funding will give people opportunities to earn, learn and contribute to their communities and to the country.

“Good jobs are fundamental to the success of our communities, providing people with the means to look after themselves and their families, instilling self-worth and enabling individuals to fully participate in civic life.

“The expanded Ngā Puna Pūkenga programme will provide 700 contracted places within Auckland’s construction industry over the next financial year, supported by $4.3 million in new funding from the government and facilitated by Auckland Council,” she said.

Phil Goff says the expansion of Ngā Puna Pūkenga demonstrated the programme’s success and would support Aucklanders and the regional economy to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Ngā Puna Pūkenga will give hundreds of Aucklanders the opportunity to help deliver new and existing infrastructure projects, with a strong focus on Auckland ‘shovel-ready’ projects that will be important to stimulating the city’s economy,” he said.

“The 700 new jobs created by this programme will help bring people who need employment—in particular Māori and Pasifika youth and people made redundant due to COVID-19—into the construction and environment industries. It will provide valuable training, secure, long-term work and future employment opportunities for Aucklanders, while helping to create thriving and sustainable communities and deliver much-needed infrastructure for our region.”

The Ngā Puna Pūkenga programme sees Auckland Council working with its infrastructure sector suppliers to encourage employment opportunities for people struggling to find work and now also includes people who have lost jobs because of COVID-19. The MSD funding will support employers to provide training and employment for the 700 new recruits.

In total, 420 placements are for Māori, rangatahi, Pasifika, long-term unemployed, and people not in education, employment, or training. A further 280 placements are for people made redundant as a direct outcome of COVID-19.

Ngā Puna Pūkenga – Skills for Industry is a partnership between MSD and Auckland Council launched in August 2019 for an initial pilot of 60 contracted places. It is supported by Civil Contractors New Zealand, the industry association, and The Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs.

The programme sources pre-qualified candidates through MSD providers, who are then profiled to Auckland Council suppliers. MSD funding is released to suppliers by Auckland Council to support employment and training, aligned to social outcomes.

In its first year, the pilot programme has provided employment across 12 infrastructure companies, including Citycare, McConnell Dowell and Dempsey Wood, working on various projects across Auckland such as the Daldy Street outfall project and the Taiaotea Stream restoration project.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Todd Muller Needs To Own The Privacy Leak Scandal


Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>
 

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:




Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:


Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 