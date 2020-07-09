Opotiki District Council And Bay Of Plenty Regional Council - Win For Nature And Jobs In Ōpōtiki
Thursday, 9 July 2020, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release
A new project removing pest trees and clearing weeds near
the confluence of the Waioeka River and Tarawa Creek is a
‘double win’ for the community with new jobs and long
term environmental and amenity benefits in the
area.
The enhancement project is a collaboration
between Ōpōtiki District Council, Department of
Conservation and Bay of Plenty Regional Council. The initial
pest-plant removal is supported by the Provincial Growth
Fund and will create jobs as part of the region’s COVID-19
recovery.
Regional Council contractors will begin
cutting and stacking unwanted weed trees (mostly privet,
willow and woolly nightshade) this week [subs week of 6 July
2020 weather dependant] and the clearing is the first step
in the longer-term enhancement project to encourage
recreational use and improve the environment for native
species within the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>