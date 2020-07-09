Police Locate 16-year-old Who Absconded From Youth Facility
Thursday, 9 July 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau
Police:
Police have located the 16-year-old who
absconded from a youth facility in Wiri on Saturday
night.
He was sighted by Police staff in the Wiri area
this afternoon and was taken into custody following a short
foot pursuit.
The 16-year-old will face a charge of
escaping from lawful custody and will appear in the Manukau
Youth Court on Friday 10 July.
We hope that this
outcomes brings some reassurance to our communities and I
would like to acknowledge the staff who have worked on this
matter since Saturday night.
Our enquiries are ongoing
into the whereabouts of the other young person who had also
absconded from the facility on Saturday
night.
