Police Locate 16-year-old Who Absconded From Youth Facility

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police:

Police have located the 16-year-old who absconded from a youth facility in Wiri on Saturday night.

He was sighted by Police staff in the Wiri area this afternoon and was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

The 16-year-old will face a charge of escaping from lawful custody and will appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Friday 10 July.

We hope that this outcomes brings some reassurance to our communities and I would like to acknowledge the staff who have worked on this matter since Saturday night.

Our enquiries are ongoing into the whereabouts of the other young person who had also absconded from the facility on Saturday night.

