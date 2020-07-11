Statement From Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head Of Managed Isolation And Quarantine 11 July 2020

Police are investigating an incident where a returnee in their late sixties absconded for a short period of time late last night from an Auckland managed isolation facility, the Waipuna Hotel.

Covid-19 status: The individual tested negative for their day 3 test, after arriving in New Zealand on 4 July. Their next scheduled test is due on around day 12. They are symptom free.

Public health risk status: Public Health advise the COVID-19 health risk has been assessed as very low. The individual is now under guard in the facility. Investigations at this point also indicate there were no close contacts outside the facility. Standard COVID-19 procedures are being followed for police and staff who were in contact with the individual.

What happened: The individual broke and climbed out of a window in their room and climbed perimeter fencing to abscond. They were last seen at the facility at around 11pm. They were picked up by police at about 12.15am and immediately returned to the facility where they were put under guard. The individual had allegedly knocked on three residents’ doors while outside the facility. The first property did not answer. The second property called 111. At the third property the individual apparently spoke to a couple.

Public health will be talking to local residents to reassure them of the low risk and provide any advice.

The individual is being offered health and welfare support.

Anyone who has concerns about their health should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

